Goodman Financial Corp Invests $11.27 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 444,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,000. Antero Resources makes up approximately 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.20. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

