Goodman Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 298,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 41,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,255. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

