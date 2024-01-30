Goodman Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 3.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

Western Digital stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,302. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

