Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $326.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.96.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.