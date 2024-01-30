Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

