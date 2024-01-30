Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 154,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,825. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

