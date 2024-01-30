Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

