Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,388 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 210,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBP. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.3 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

