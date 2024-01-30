Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,714 United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares in the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA USL opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

