Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NIO by 161.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NIO by 88.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.01. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

