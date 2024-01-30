Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kyndryl by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Kyndryl by 5,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 188,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Kyndryl by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 972,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,661 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KD opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

