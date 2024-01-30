Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.34. Grifols shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 171,271 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Grifols by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grifols by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grifols by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,140,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 228,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $446,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

