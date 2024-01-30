Grin Price Hits $0.0858 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Grin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and $1.52 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00156791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.00554580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00374968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00167517 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.