Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.1589 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

