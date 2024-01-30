Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock remained flat at $149.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 431,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

