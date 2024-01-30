Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 78 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

NYSE UPS traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,747. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

