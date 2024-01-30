Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $47.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.68. The company had a trading volume of 238,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,007. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.95. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $607.48.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

