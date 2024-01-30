Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,180 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 8,201,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

