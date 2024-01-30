Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 78,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 212,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

