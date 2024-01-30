H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.92.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after buying an additional 1,043,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in H World Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after buying an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 714,801 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

