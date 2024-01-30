Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harmonic by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

