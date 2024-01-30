Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.04 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.720 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

