Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 479 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.