Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $647.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

