Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,293.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.