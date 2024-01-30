Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $214,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

