Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

