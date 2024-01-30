Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214,991 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hayward by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

