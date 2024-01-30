HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.700-21.200 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 4.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.60. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 456.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

