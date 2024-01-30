HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.700-21.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.8 billion-$70.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.6 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

