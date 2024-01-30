Head to Head Comparison: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 257.17 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -8.53 Qudian $83.73 million 5.66 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.23

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qudian. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30% Qudian 300.04% 5.57% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.35%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Qudian beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

