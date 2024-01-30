Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of HP opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

