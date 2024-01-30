Henderson International Income (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Henderson International Income (LON:HINTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Up 1.0 %

Henderson International Income stock opened at GBX 158.56 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.21. The stock has a market cap of £310.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.33. Henderson International Income has a 12-month low of GBX 148.45 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Insider Activity at Henderson International Income

In other news, insider Mai Fenton purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,454.20). 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Read More

Dividend History for Henderson International Income (LON:HINT)

