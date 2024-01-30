Henderson International Income (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Up 1.0 %

Henderson International Income stock opened at GBX 158.56 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.21. The stock has a market cap of £310.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.33. Henderson International Income has a 12-month low of GBX 148.45 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Insider Activity at Henderson International Income

In other news, insider Mai Fenton purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,454.20). 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

