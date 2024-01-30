Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

