Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $142.95 on Friday. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

