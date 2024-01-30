Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.71.

NYSE HES opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Hess by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

