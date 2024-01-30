Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

Hexcel stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

