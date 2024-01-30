Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

HIW traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 347,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,486. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.