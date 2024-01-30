Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,914,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,330,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HHUSF remained flat at C$3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
