Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,914,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,330,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HHUSF remained flat at C$3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

