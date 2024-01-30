Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $13.55 on Tuesday, reaching $346.11. The stock had a trading volume of 577,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $347.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.13.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

