Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $332.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.13. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 41.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.