Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Trading Up 2.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $342.60 and last traded at $341.75. 54,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 337,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.56.

The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hubbell by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

