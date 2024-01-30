Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Humana Stock Up 1.3 %

HUM stock opened at $365.94 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.