Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.090-26.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 28.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.25.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $365.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

