Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $550.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.25.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $365.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.71. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

