Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $530.00.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.25.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.51 and its 200 day moving average is $476.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

