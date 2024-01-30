Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 842,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 2,207.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 302.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 532,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

