Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 842,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Hycroft Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.65.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
