Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.

Hydro One Stock Performance

H remained flat at C$40.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.24. The stock has a market cap of C$24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8821256 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hydro One

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

