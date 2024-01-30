iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.
iA Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.
About iA Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.