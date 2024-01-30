iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.

iA Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

Get iA Financial alerts:

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.