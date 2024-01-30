Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,133,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,339. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

